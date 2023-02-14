Specular Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.09 crore, up 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.09 crore in December 2022 up 6.54% from Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 236.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Specular Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.