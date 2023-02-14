Specular Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.09 crore, up 6.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Specular Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.09 crore in December 2022 up 6.54% from Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 236.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Specular Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.
|Specular Marketing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.09
|17.89
|23.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.09
|17.89
|23.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.40
|19.47
|21.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.21
|0.15
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|-1.25
|1.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.57
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.72
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.15
|0.42
|Interest
|0.19
|0.30
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.75
|-0.14
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.75
|-0.14
|0.17
|Tax
|0.16
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.59
|-0.14
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.59
|-0.14
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|-0.70
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|-0.70
|2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|-0.70
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|-0.70
|2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited