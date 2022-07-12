Spectrum Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, up 46.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in June 2022 up 46.41% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 up 155.81% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 up 86.07% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

Spectrum Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2021.

Spectrum Foods shares closed at 22.00 on June 14, 2022 (BSE)