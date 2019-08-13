Spectrum Foods Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in June 2019 up 1.02% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 63.97% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2019 down 3.7% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2018.

Spectrum Foods shares closed at 42.00 on August 07, 2019 (BSE)