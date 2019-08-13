Spectrum Foods Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spectrum Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in June 2019 up 1.02% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 63.97% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2019 down 3.7% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2018.
Spectrum Foods shares closed at 42.00 on August 07, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:18 pm