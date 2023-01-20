Spectrum Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, up 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in December 2022 up 8.93% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 42.71% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 up 15.7% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Spectrum Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2021.

Spectrum Foods shares closed at 65.35 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 212.68% returns over the last 12 months.