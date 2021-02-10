Spectrum Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2020 up 15.5% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020 up 360.05% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 up 38.3% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

Spectrum Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Spectrum Foods shares closed at 12.97 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)