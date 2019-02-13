Spectra Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 99.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 99.56% from Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 62.47% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 up 71.56% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2017.

Spectra Ind shares closed at 7.63 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)