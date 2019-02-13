Spectra Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 99.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spectra Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 99.56% from Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 62.47% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 up 71.56% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2017.
Spectra Ind shares closed at 7.63 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Spectra Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.32
|12.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.32
|12.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|-0.14
|15.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.34
|-2.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.19
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.20
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.44
|-1.80
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.40
|-1.25
|Interest
|0.13
|0.12
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.52
|-1.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.61
|-0.52
|-1.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-0.52
|-1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-0.52
|-1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|7.08
|7.08
|7.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.74
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.74
|-2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.74
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.74
|-2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited