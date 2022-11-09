Speciality Rest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.78 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.78 crore in September 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 61.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.10 crore in September 2022 up 296.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.43 crore in September 2022 up 85.36% from Rs. 12.64 crore in September 2021.

Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 205.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.47% returns over the last 6 months and 103.77% over the last 12 months.