English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Speciality Rest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.78 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.78 crore in September 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 61.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.10 crore in September 2022 up 296.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.43 crore in September 2022 up 85.36% from Rs. 12.64 crore in September 2021.

    Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

    Close

    Speciality Rest shares closed at 205.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.47% returns over the last 6 months and 103.77% over the last 12 months.

    Speciality Restaurants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.7889.9761.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.7889.9761.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.3426.7918.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0917.2211.00
    Depreciation7.447.076.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0728.1922.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8410.703.82
    Other Income3.158.622.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9919.326.38
    Interest3.423.423.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.5715.902.80
    Exceptional Items---0.80--
    P/L Before Tax12.5715.102.80
    Tax1.470.49--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.1014.612.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.1014.612.80
    Equity Share Capital46.9646.9646.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.363.110.60
    Diluted EPS2.363.110.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.363.110.60
    Diluted EPS2.363.110.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Speciality Rest #Speciality Restaurants
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am