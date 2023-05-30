English
    Speciality Rest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore in March 2023 up 21.91% from Rs. 71.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.92 crore in March 2023 up 1177.21% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.82 crore in March 2023 up 49.62% from Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2022.

    Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 11.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2022.

    Speciality Rest shares closed at 256.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.37% returns over the last 6 months and 112.61% over the last 12 months.

    Speciality Restaurants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.51103.7171.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.51103.7171.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.7131.1521.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7119.1714.30
    Depreciation8.818.407.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.3828.6227.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9016.371.04
    Other Income10.111.867.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0118.238.58
    Interest3.523.553.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4914.684.96
    Exceptional Items8.39---0.66
    P/L Before Tax19.8814.684.30
    Tax-35.04-0.27--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.9214.954.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.9214.954.30
    Equity Share Capital46.9646.9646.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.693.180.92
    Diluted EPS11.633.180.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.693.180.92
    Diluted EPS11.633.180.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

