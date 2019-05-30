Speciality Rest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.59 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.59 crore in March 2019 up 14.55% from Rs. 72.97 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2019 up 77.02% from Rs. 29.68 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2019 up 1191.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.
Speciality Rest shares closed at 93.20 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.49% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Speciality Restaurants
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.59
|98.45
|72.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.59
|98.45
|72.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.37
|30.39
|23.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.59
|19.34
|19.40
|Depreciation
|9.80
|5.85
|7.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.31
|36.36
|33.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.48
|6.51
|-9.70
|Other Income
|3.50
|2.10
|2.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.98
|8.61
|-7.42
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.98
|8.61
|-7.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.98
|8.61
|-7.42
|Tax
|0.84
|0.17
|22.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.82
|8.44
|-29.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.82
|8.44
|-29.68
|Equity Share Capital
|46.96
|46.96
|46.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|1.80
|-6.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|1.80
|-6.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|1.80
|-6.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|1.80
|-6.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited