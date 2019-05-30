Speciality Rest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.59 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.59 crore in March 2019 up 14.55% from Rs. 72.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2019 up 77.02% from Rs. 29.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2019 up 1191.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 93.20 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.49% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.