Speciality Rest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.97 crore, up 195.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.97 crore in June 2022 up 195.66% from Rs. 30.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022 up 271.28% from Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2022 up 1193.63% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2021.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 190.50 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.12% returns over the last 6 months and 151.32% over the last 12 months.

Speciality Restaurants
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.97 71.78 30.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.97 71.78 30.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.79 21.72 8.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.22 14.30 6.87
Depreciation 7.07 7.34 7.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.19 27.38 14.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.70 1.04 -6.91
Other Income 8.62 7.54 1.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.32 8.58 -4.96
Interest 3.42 3.62 3.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.90 4.96 -8.53
Exceptional Items -0.80 -0.66 --
P/L Before Tax 15.10 4.30 -8.53
Tax 0.49 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.61 4.30 -8.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.61 4.30 -8.53
Equity Share Capital 46.96 46.96 46.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 0.92 -1.82
Diluted EPS 3.11 0.92 -1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 0.92 -1.82
Diluted EPS 3.11 0.92 -1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 4, 2022 11:22 am
