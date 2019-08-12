Speciality Rest Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 87.59 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.59 crore in June 2019 up 10.38% from Rs. 79.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2019 up 79.44% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.22 crore in June 2019 up 5421.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 75.25 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.48% returns over the last 6 months and -34.31% over the last 12 months.