Speciality Rest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore, up 16.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.54% from Rs. 88.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.13% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2021.