 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Speciality Rest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore, up 16.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.54% from Rs. 88.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.13% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2021.

Speciality Restaurants
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.71 93.78 88.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.71 93.78 88.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.15 28.34 26.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.17 18.09 14.23
Depreciation 8.40 7.44 6.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.62 27.07 24.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.37 12.84 17.14
Other Income 1.86 3.15 1.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.23 15.99 18.71
Interest 3.55 3.42 3.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.68 12.57 14.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.68 12.57 14.93
Tax -0.27 1.47 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.95 11.10 14.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.95 11.10 14.93
Equity Share Capital 46.96 46.96 46.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.18 2.36 3.18
Diluted EPS 3.18 2.36 3.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.18 2.36 3.18
Diluted EPS 3.18 2.36 3.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited