Speciality Rest Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.29 crore, up 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.29 crore in December 2019 up 7.96% from Rs. 98.45 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2019 down 34.48% from Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.97 crore in December 2019 up 79.6% from Rs. 14.46 crore in December 2018.

Speciality Rest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2018.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 55.90 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and -39.27% over the last 12 months.