Speciality Rest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 98.45 crore, up 24.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.45 crore in December 2018 up 24.15% from Rs. 79.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2018 up 1159.7% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.46 crore in December 2018 up 113.91% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2017.

Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 80.20 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.98% returns over the last 6 months and -53.88% over the last 12 months.