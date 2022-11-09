 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Speciality Rest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.78 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.78 crore in September 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 61.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2022 up 325.77% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.43 crore in September 2022 up 85.36% from Rs. 12.64 crore in September 2021.

Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2021.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 205.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.47% returns over the last 6 months and 103.77% over the last 12 months.

Speciality Restaurants
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.78 89.97 61.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.78 89.97 61.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.34 26.79 18.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.09 17.22 11.00
Depreciation 7.44 7.07 6.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.07 28.19 22.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.84 10.70 3.82
Other Income 3.15 8.62 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.99 19.32 6.38
Interest 3.42 3.42 3.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.57 15.90 2.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.57 15.90 2.80
Tax 1.47 0.49 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.10 15.41 2.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.10 15.41 2.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -0.38 -0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.07 15.03 2.60
Equity Share Capital 46.96 46.96 46.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 3.20 0.55
Diluted EPS 2.36 3.20 0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 3.20 0.55
Diluted EPS 2.36 3.20 0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:24 am
