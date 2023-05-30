Speciality Rest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.51 crore in March 2023 up 21.91% from Rs. 71.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.31 crore in March 2023 up 1794.18% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2023 up 52.24% from Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2022.

Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 11.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2022.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 256.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.37% returns over the last 6 months and 112.61% over the last 12 months.