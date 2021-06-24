MARKET NEWS

Speciality Rest Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore, down 13.25% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore in March 2021 down 13.25% from Rs. 75.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2021 up 122.72% from Rs. 37.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2021 up 181.09% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2020.

Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2020.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 60.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.11% returns over the last 6 months and 83.33% over the last 12 months.

Speciality Restaurants
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations65.4256.8175.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations65.4256.8175.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials19.6417.3624.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.9510.3617.10
Depreciation8.008.1811.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.9222.9929.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.91-2.08-7.65
Other Income9.752.673.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.660.59-4.44
Interest4.034.245.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.63-3.65-9.64
Exceptional Items-----27.38
P/L Before Tax8.63-3.65-37.02
Tax0.17----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.46-3.65-37.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.46-3.65-37.02
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.03-0.04-0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.43-3.69-37.11
Equity Share Capital46.9646.9646.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.80-0.79-7.90
Diluted EPS1.80-0.79-7.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.80-0.79-7.90
Diluted EPS1.80-0.79-7.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

