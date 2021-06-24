Speciality Rest Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore, down 13.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore in March 2021 down 13.25% from Rs. 75.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2021 up 122.72% from Rs. 37.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2021 up 181.09% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2020.

Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2020.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 60.50 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.11% returns over the last 6 months and 83.33% over the last 12 months.