    Speciality Rest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.65 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.65 crore in June 2023 up 5.2% from Rs. 89.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2023 down 55.42% from Rs. 15.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.54 crore in June 2023 down 22.17% from Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2022.

    Speciality Rest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2022.

    Speciality Rest shares closed at 218.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 11.91% over the last 12 months.

    Speciality Restaurants
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.6587.5189.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.6587.5189.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.5827.7126.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3818.7117.22
    Depreciation9.618.817.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.6927.4228.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.394.8610.70
    Other Income3.5410.498.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9315.3519.32
    Interest3.593.523.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.3411.8315.90
    Exceptional Items--8.39--
    P/L Before Tax7.3420.2215.90
    Tax1.05-35.040.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.2955.2615.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.2955.2615.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.410.05-0.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.7055.3115.03
    Equity Share Capital47.5646.9646.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.4111.783.20
    Diluted EPS1.3811.713.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.4111.783.20
    Diluted EPS1.3811.713.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

