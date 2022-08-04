Speciality Rest Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.97 crore, up 195.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.97 crore in June 2022 up 195.66% from Rs. 30.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.03 crore in June 2022 up 275.38% from Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2022 up 1193.63% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

Speciality Rest EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2021.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 190.50 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.12% returns over the last 6 months and 151.32% over the last 12 months.