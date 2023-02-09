 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Speciality Rest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore, up 16.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.54% from Rs. 88.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2022 up 37.32% from Rs. 11.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2021.

Speciality Restaurants
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.71 93.78 88.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.71 93.78 88.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.15 28.34 26.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.17 18.09 14.23
Depreciation 8.40 7.44 6.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.62 27.07 24.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.37 12.84 17.14
Other Income 1.86 3.15 1.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.23 15.99 18.71
Interest 3.55 3.42 3.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.68 12.57 14.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.68 12.57 14.93
Tax -0.27 1.47 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.95 11.10 14.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.95 11.10 14.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.43 -0.03 -3.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.38 11.07 11.20
Equity Share Capital 46.96 46.96 46.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.18 2.36 2.38
Diluted EPS -- 2.36 2.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.18 2.36 2.38
Diluted EPS -- 2.36 2.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
