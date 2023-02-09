English
    Speciality Rest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore, up 16.54% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Speciality Restaurants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.54% from Rs. 88.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2022 up 37.32% from Rs. 11.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2021.

    Speciality Restaurants
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.7193.7888.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.7193.7888.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.1528.3426.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1718.0914.23
    Depreciation8.407.446.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.6227.0724.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3712.8417.14
    Other Income1.863.151.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2315.9918.71
    Interest3.553.423.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.6812.5714.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.6812.5714.93
    Tax-0.271.47--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9511.1014.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9511.1014.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.43-0.03-3.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.3811.0711.20
    Equity Share Capital46.9646.9646.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.182.362.38
    Diluted EPS--2.362.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.182.362.38
    Diluted EPS--2.362.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited