Special Papers Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore, up 179792% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore in September 2018 up 179792% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2018 up 3336.64% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2018 down 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Special Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2017.

Special Papers shares closed at 0.38 on September 04, 2017 (BSE)