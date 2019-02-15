Special Papers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, up 7590.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in December 2018 up 7590.91% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 479.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 262.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Special Papers shares closed at 0.38 on September 04, 2017 (BSE)