Special Papers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, up 7590.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Speciality Papers are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in December 2018 up 7590.91% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 479.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 262.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
|Speciality Papers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.51
|4.50
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.51
|4.50
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.09
|4.61
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-0.05
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.15
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.15
|0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.15
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.15
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|-2.53
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|2.39
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|2.39
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|156.16
|156.16
|156.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.15
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.15
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.15
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.15
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
