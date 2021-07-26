Sparc Systems Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 389.69% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 350% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Sparc Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

Sparc Systems shares closed at 10.36 on July 19, 2021 (BSE)