Sparc Electrex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 94.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 94.05% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 98.84% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 98.34% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.

Sparc Electrex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.

Sparc Electrex shares closed at 0.30 on April 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -99.12% returns over the last 6 months