Sparc Electrex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 21.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in June 2023 down 21.8% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 89.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

Sparc Electrex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

Sparc Electrex shares closed at 31.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.65% over the last 12 months.