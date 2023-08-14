English
    Sparc Electrex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 21.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sparc Electrex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in June 2023 down 21.8% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 89.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    Sparc Electrex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

    Sparc Electrex shares closed at 31.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.65% over the last 12 months.

    Sparc Electrex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.830.301.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.830.301.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.900.481.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-0.33-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.100.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.03-0.09
    Other Income----0.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.030.32
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.030.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.030.32
    Tax0.010.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.020.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.020.32
    Equity Share Capital19.564.974.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.040.65
    Diluted EPS0.040.040.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.040.65
    Diluted EPS0.040.040.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

