Sparc Electrex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, down 79.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 79.78% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 29.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.