Sparc Electrex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, down 79.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 79.78% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 29.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Sparc Electrex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2021.

Sparc Electrex shares closed at 23.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.57% returns over the last 6 months and 85.36% over the last 12 months.