Spandana Sphoor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.04 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.04 crore in September 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 372.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.53 crore in September 2022 up 184.12% from Rs. 58.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.50 crore in September 2022 up 129.78% from Rs. 72.46 crore in September 2021.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in September 2021.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 606.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.51% over the last 12 months.