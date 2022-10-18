 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spandana Sphoor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.04 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 281.04 crore in September 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 372.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.53 crore in September 2022 up 184.12% from Rs. 58.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.50 crore in September 2022 up 129.78% from Rs. 72.46 crore in September 2021.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in September 2021.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 606.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.51% over the last 12 months.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 281.04 232.13 372.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 281.04 232.13 372.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.38 76.78 53.34
Depreciation 2.34 2.17 1.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 23.77 345.12 228.97
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.46 28.98 17.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.09 -220.91 71.10
Other Income 12.07 8.45 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.16 -212.46 71.24
Interest 88.26 92.45 143.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.89 -304.91 -71.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.89 -304.91 -71.99
Tax 26.37 -82.23 -13.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.53 -222.69 -58.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.53 -222.69 -58.88
Equity Share Capital 70.98 70.95 64.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.98 -31.84 -9.15
Diluted EPS 6.97 -31.84 -9.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.98 -31.84 -9.15
Diluted EPS 6.97 -31.84 -9.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
