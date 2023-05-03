English
    Spandana Sphoor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 475.34 crore, up 80.62% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 475.34 crore in March 2023 up 80.62% from Rs. 263.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.21 crore in March 2023 up 536.09% from Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.34 crore in March 2023 up 138.85% from Rs. 127.00 crore in March 2022.

    Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 16.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2022.

    Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 633.80 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.73% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations475.34340.15263.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations475.34340.15263.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.8566.4361.41
    Depreciation3.672.512.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies91.1239.7520.56
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0334.8265.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax269.67196.65112.72
    Other Income30.0015.2811.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax299.67211.92124.40
    Interest146.24118.10101.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.4393.8222.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax153.4393.8222.55
    Tax37.2224.554.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.2169.2718.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.2169.2718.27
    Equity Share Capital70.9870.9869.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.379.762.79
    Diluted EPS16.329.742.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.379.762.79
    Diluted EPS16.329.742.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
