Spandana Sphoor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 475.34 crore, up 80.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 475.34 crore in March 2023 up 80.62% from Rs. 263.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.21 crore in March 2023 up 536.09% from Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.34 crore in March 2023 up 138.85% from Rs. 127.00 crore in March 2022.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 16.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2022.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 633.80 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.73% over the last 12 months.