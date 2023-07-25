Spandana Sphoor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 486.85 crore, up 109.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.85 crore in June 2023 up 109.73% from Rs. 232.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.13 crore in June 2023 up 149.9% from Rs. 222.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.08 crore in June 2023 up 265.05% from Rs. 210.29 crore in June 2022.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 15.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 31.84 in June 2022.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 800.75 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.22% returns over the last 6 months and 87.51% over the last 12 months.