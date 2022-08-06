 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spandana Sphoor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.13 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 232.13 crore in June 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 412.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 222.69 crore in June 2022 down 568.61% from Rs. 47.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 210.29 crore in June 2022 down 204.49% from Rs. 201.26 crore in June 2021.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 423.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -33.44% over the last 12 months.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232.13 263.17 412.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232.13 263.17 412.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.78 61.41 44.56
Depreciation 2.17 2.60 2.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 345.12 20.56 152.38
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.98 65.89 15.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -220.91 112.72 198.36
Other Income 8.45 11.68 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -212.46 124.40 198.86
Interest 92.45 101.85 137.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -304.91 22.55 61.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -304.91 22.55 61.43
Tax -82.23 4.28 13.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -222.69 18.27 47.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -222.69 18.27 47.52
Equity Share Capital 70.95 69.10 64.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -31.84 2.79 7.39
Diluted EPS -31.84 2.78 7.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -31.84 2.79 7.39
Diluted EPS -31.84 2.78 7.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

