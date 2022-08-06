Spandana Sphoor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.13 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:
Net Sales at Rs 232.13 crore in June 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 412.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 222.69 crore in June 2022 down 568.61% from Rs. 47.52 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 210.29 crore in June 2022 down 204.49% from Rs. 201.26 crore in June 2021.
Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 423.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -33.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|232.13
|263.17
|412.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|232.13
|263.17
|412.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.78
|61.41
|44.56
|Depreciation
|2.17
|2.60
|2.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|345.12
|20.56
|152.38
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.98
|65.89
|15.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-220.91
|112.72
|198.36
|Other Income
|8.45
|11.68
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-212.46
|124.40
|198.86
|Interest
|92.45
|101.85
|137.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-304.91
|22.55
|61.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-304.91
|22.55
|61.43
|Tax
|-82.23
|4.28
|13.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-222.69
|18.27
|47.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-222.69
|18.27
|47.52
|Equity Share Capital
|70.95
|69.10
|64.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.84
|2.79
|7.39
|Diluted EPS
|-31.84
|2.78
|7.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.84
|2.79
|7.39
|Diluted EPS
|-31.84
|2.78
|7.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
