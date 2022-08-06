Spandana Sphoor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.13 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.13 crore in June 2022 down 43.79% from Rs. 412.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 222.69 crore in June 2022 down 568.61% from Rs. 47.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 210.29 crore in June 2022 down 204.49% from Rs. 201.26 crore in June 2021.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 423.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -33.44% over the last 12 months.