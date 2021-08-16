MARKET NEWS

Spandana Sphoor Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 412.99 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

August 16, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 412.99 crore in June 2021 up 29.43% from Rs. 319.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.52 crore in June 2021 down 13.2% from Rs. 54.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.26 crore in June 2021 up 26.63% from Rs. 158.93 crore in June 2020.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.51 in June 2020.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 648.10 on August 13, 2021 (NSE)

Spandana Sphoorty Financial
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations412.99459.21318.43
Other Operating Income----0.65
Total Income From Operations412.99459.21319.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost44.5642.1840.53
Depreciation2.412.411.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies152.38211.91111.44
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.2817.178.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.36185.54156.77
Other Income0.496.400.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.86191.94157.44
Interest137.42135.3084.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.4356.6472.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax61.4356.6472.71
Tax13.9115.0017.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.5241.6454.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.5241.6454.75
Equity Share Capital64.3264.3264.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.396.478.51
Diluted EPS7.376.458.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.396.478.51
Diluted EPS7.376.458.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Spandana Sphoor #Spandana Sphoorty Financial
first published: Aug 16, 2021 07:22 pm

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.