Spandana Sphoor Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 412.99 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 412.99 crore in June 2021 up 29.43% from Rs. 319.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.52 crore in June 2021 down 13.2% from Rs. 54.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.26 crore in June 2021 up 26.63% from Rs. 158.93 crore in June 2020.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.51 in June 2020.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 648.10 on August 13, 2021 (NSE)