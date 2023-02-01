 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Spandana Sphoor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.15 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:Net Sales at Rs 340.15 crore in December 2022 up 3.79% from Rs. 327.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2022 up 74.36% from Rs. 39.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.43 crore in December 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 186.51 crore in December 2021.
Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 9.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.17 in December 2021. Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 568.75 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.03% returns over the last 6 months and 68.42% over the last 12 months.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations340.15281.04327.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations340.15281.04327.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost66.4369.3857.57
Depreciation2.512.342.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies39.7523.7763.93
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.8233.4622.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.65152.09181.23
Other Income15.2812.072.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.92164.16184.19
Interest118.1088.26131.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.8275.8952.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax93.8275.8952.59
Tax24.5526.3712.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.2749.5339.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.2749.5339.73
Equity Share Capital70.9870.9864.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.766.986.17
Diluted EPS9.746.976.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.766.986.17
Diluted EPS9.746.976.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Spandana Sphoor #Spandana Sphoorty Financial
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm