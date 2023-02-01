Spandana Sphoor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.15 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 340.15 281.04 327.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 340.15 281.04 327.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 66.43 69.38 57.57 Depreciation 2.51 2.34 2.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 39.75 23.77 63.93 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.82 33.46 22.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.65 152.09 181.23 Other Income 15.28 12.07 2.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.92 164.16 184.19 Interest 118.10 88.26 131.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.82 75.89 52.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 93.82 75.89 52.59 Tax 24.55 26.37 12.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.27 49.53 39.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.27 49.53 39.73 Equity Share Capital 70.98 70.98 64.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.76 6.98 6.17 Diluted EPS 9.74 6.97 6.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.76 6.98 6.17 Diluted EPS 9.74 6.97 6.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited