Spandana Sphoor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.15 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:Net Sales at Rs 340.15 crore in December 2022 up 3.79% from Rs. 327.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2022 up 74.36% from Rs. 39.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.43 crore in December 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 186.51 crore in December 2021.
Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 9.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.17 in December 2021.
|Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 568.75 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.03% returns over the last 6 months and 68.42% over the last 12 months.
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|340.15
|281.04
|327.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|340.15
|281.04
|327.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.43
|69.38
|57.57
|Depreciation
|2.51
|2.34
|2.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|39.75
|23.77
|63.93
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.82
|33.46
|22.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|196.65
|152.09
|181.23
|Other Income
|15.28
|12.07
|2.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|211.92
|164.16
|184.19
|Interest
|118.10
|88.26
|131.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|93.82
|75.89
|52.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|93.82
|75.89
|52.59
|Tax
|24.55
|26.37
|12.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|69.27
|49.53
|39.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|69.27
|49.53
|39.73
|Equity Share Capital
|70.98
|70.98
|64.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.76
|6.98
|6.17
|Diluted EPS
|9.74
|6.97
|6.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.76
|6.98
|6.17
|Diluted EPS
|9.74
|6.97
|6.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited