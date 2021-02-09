Spandana Sphoor Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 327.07 crore, down 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.07 crore in December 2020 down 4.8% from Rs. 343.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.36 crore in December 2020 down 124.07% from Rs. 126.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.56 crore in December 2020 down 69.9% from Rs. 257.71 crore in December 2019.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 782.30 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)