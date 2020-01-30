Spandana Sphoor Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 343.56 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.56 crore in December 2019 up 18.25% from Rs. 290.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.12 crore in December 2019 up 36.48% from Rs. 92.41 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.71 crore in December 2019 up 7.07% from Rs. 240.70 crore in December 2018.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 19.65 in December 2019 from Rs. 15.50 in December 2018.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 1,034.20 on January 29, 2020 (NSE)