Spandana Sphoor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.69 crore, down 24.76% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.69 crore in September 2022 down 24.76% from Rs. 395.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.15 crore in September 2022 up 195.19% from Rs. 57.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.02 crore in September 2022 up 123.22% from Rs. 79.75 crore in September 2021.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.01 in September 2021.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 606.90 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.35% returns over the last 6 months and 10.16% over the last 12 months.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 297.69 250.28 395.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 297.69 250.28 395.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.18 79.55 56.16
Depreciation 2.38 2.22 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 25.75 351.72 241.36
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.19 29.66 18.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.18 -212.87 77.76
Other Income 12.46 8.59 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.64 -204.28 78.28
Interest 91.35 96.80 149.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.29 -301.08 -71.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.29 -301.08 -71.50
Tax 29.10 -81.36 -12.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.19 -219.72 -58.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.19 -219.72 -58.67
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.05 0.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.15 -219.77 -57.94
Equity Share Capital 70.98 70.95 64.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.78 -31.42 -9.01
Diluted EPS 7.76 -31.42 -9.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.78 -31.42 -9.01
Diluted EPS 7.76 -31.42 -9.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

