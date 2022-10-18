English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Spandana Sphoor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.69 crore, down 24.76% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.69 crore in September 2022 down 24.76% from Rs. 395.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.15 crore in September 2022 up 195.19% from Rs. 57.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.02 crore in September 2022 up 123.22% from Rs. 79.75 crore in September 2021.

    Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.01 in September 2021.

    Close

    Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 606.90 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.35% returns over the last 6 months and 10.16% over the last 12 months.

    Spandana Sphoorty Financial
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.69250.28395.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.69250.28395.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.1879.5556.16
    Depreciation2.382.221.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies25.75351.72241.36
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.1929.6618.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.18-212.8777.76
    Other Income12.468.590.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.64-204.2878.28
    Interest91.3596.80149.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.29-301.08-71.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.29-301.08-71.50
    Tax29.10-81.36-12.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.19-219.72-58.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.19-219.72-58.67
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.050.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.15-219.77-57.94
    Equity Share Capital70.9870.9564.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.78-31.42-9.01
    Diluted EPS7.76-31.42-9.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.78-31.42-9.01
    Diluted EPS7.76-31.42-9.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Spandana Sphoor #Spandana Sphoorty Financial
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.