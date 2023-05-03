Spandana Sphoor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 498.13 crore, up 73.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:Net Sales at Rs 498.13 crore in March 2023 up 73.67% from Rs. 286.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.56 crore in March 2023 up 271.1% from Rs. 28.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.25 crore in March 2023 up 96.25% from Rs. 148.41 crore in March 2022.
Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 14.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2022.
|Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 633.80 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.73% over the last 12 months.
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|498.13
|354.66
|286.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|498.13
|354.66
|286.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.47
|68.52
|64.08
|Depreciation
|3.71
|2.56
|2.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|122.24
|44.61
|19.97
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.05
|42.54
|66.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|252.66
|196.44
|133.46
|Other Income
|34.88
|20.35
|12.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|287.54
|216.79
|145.71
|Interest
|148.98
|120.74
|107.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|138.56
|96.04
|37.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|138.56
|96.04
|37.82
|Tax
|33.02
|24.67
|9.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|105.54
|71.37
|28.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|105.54
|71.37
|28.61
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|105.56
|71.37
|28.45
|Equity Share Capital
|70.98
|70.98
|69.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.87
|10.05
|4.35
|Diluted EPS
|14.83
|10.03
|4.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.87
|10.05
|4.35
|Diluted EPS
|14.83
|10.03
|4.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
