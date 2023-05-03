English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Spandana Sphoor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 498.13 crore, up 73.67% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:Net Sales at Rs 498.13 crore in March 2023 up 73.67% from Rs. 286.82 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.56 crore in March 2023 up 271.1% from Rs. 28.45 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.25 crore in March 2023 up 96.25% from Rs. 148.41 crore in March 2022.
    Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 14.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2022.Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 633.80 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.73% over the last 12 months.
    Spandana Sphoorty Financial
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations498.13354.66286.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations498.13354.66286.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.4768.5264.08
    Depreciation3.712.562.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies122.2444.6119.97
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.0542.5466.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.66196.44133.46
    Other Income34.8820.3512.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax287.54216.79145.71
    Interest148.98120.74107.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.5696.0437.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax138.5696.0437.82
    Tax33.0224.679.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.5471.3728.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.5471.3728.61
    Minority Interest0.02-0.01-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.5671.3728.45
    Equity Share Capital70.9870.9869.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8710.054.35
    Diluted EPS14.8310.034.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8710.054.35
    Diluted EPS14.8310.034.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Spandana Sphoor #Spandana Sphoorty Financial
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am