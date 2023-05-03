Spandana Sphoor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 498.13 crore, up 73.67% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 498.13 354.66 286.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 498.13 354.66 286.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 85.47 68.52 64.08 Depreciation 3.71 2.56 2.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 122.24 44.61 19.97 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.05 42.54 66.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 252.66 196.44 133.46 Other Income 34.88 20.35 12.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.54 216.79 145.71 Interest 148.98 120.74 107.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 138.56 96.04 37.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 138.56 96.04 37.82 Tax 33.02 24.67 9.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.54 71.37 28.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.54 71.37 28.61 Minority Interest 0.02 -0.01 -0.16 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 105.56 71.37 28.45 Equity Share Capital 70.98 70.98 69.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.87 10.05 4.35 Diluted EPS 14.83 10.03 4.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.87 10.05 4.35 Diluted EPS 14.83 10.03 4.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited