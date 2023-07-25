English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Spandana Sphoor Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.62 crore, up 104.42% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 511.62 crore in June 2023 up 104.42% from Rs. 250.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.45 crore in June 2023 up 154.35% from Rs. 219.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.26 crore in June 2023 up 279.78% from Rs. 202.06 crore in June 2022.

    Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 16.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 31.42 in June 2022.

    Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 800.75 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.22% returns over the last 6 months and 87.51% over the last 12 months.

    Spandana Sphoorty Financial
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations511.62498.13250.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations511.62498.13250.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.0685.4779.55
    Depreciation3.173.712.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies28.58122.24351.72
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.3934.0529.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax344.42252.66-212.87
    Other Income15.6734.888.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax360.09287.54-204.28
    Interest199.55148.9896.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax160.54138.56-301.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax160.54138.56-301.08
    Tax41.0833.02-81.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.46105.54-219.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.46105.54-219.72
    Minority Interest-0.010.02-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates119.45105.56-219.77
    Equity Share Capital71.0070.9870.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8314.87-31.42
    Diluted EPS16.7014.83-31.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8314.87-31.42
    Diluted EPS16.7014.83-31.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Spandana Sphoor #Spandana Sphoorty Financial
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!