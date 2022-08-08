 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spandana Sphoor Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.28 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.28 crore in June 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 434.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 219.77 crore in June 2022 down 507.39% from Rs. 53.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 202.06 crore in June 2022 down 193.1% from Rs. 217.03 crore in June 2021.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 435.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 250.28 286.82 434.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 250.28 286.82 434.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 79.55 64.08 46.90
Depreciation 2.22 2.70 2.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 351.72 19.97 154.94
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.66 66.61 16.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -212.87 133.46 213.73
Other Income 8.59 12.25 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -204.28 145.71 214.46
Interest 96.80 107.89 143.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -301.08 37.82 71.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -301.08 37.82 71.08
Tax -81.36 9.22 16.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -219.72 28.61 54.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -219.72 28.61 54.80
Minority Interest -0.05 -0.16 -0.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -219.77 28.45 53.95
Equity Share Capital 70.95 69.10 64.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -31.42 4.35 8.39
Diluted EPS -31.42 4.35 8.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -31.42 4.35 8.39
Diluted EPS -31.42 4.35 8.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
