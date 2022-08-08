Spandana Sphoor Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.28 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:
Net Sales at Rs 250.28 crore in June 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 434.17 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 219.77 crore in June 2022 down 507.39% from Rs. 53.95 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 202.06 crore in June 2022 down 193.1% from Rs. 217.03 crore in June 2021.
Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 435.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|250.28
|286.82
|434.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|250.28
|286.82
|434.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|79.55
|64.08
|46.90
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.70
|2.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|351.72
|19.97
|154.94
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.66
|66.61
|16.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-212.87
|133.46
|213.73
|Other Income
|8.59
|12.25
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-204.28
|145.71
|214.46
|Interest
|96.80
|107.89
|143.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-301.08
|37.82
|71.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-301.08
|37.82
|71.08
|Tax
|-81.36
|9.22
|16.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-219.72
|28.61
|54.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-219.72
|28.61
|54.80
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|-0.16
|-0.85
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-219.77
|28.45
|53.95
|Equity Share Capital
|70.95
|69.10
|64.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.42
|4.35
|8.39
|Diluted EPS
|-31.42
|4.35
|8.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.42
|4.35
|8.39
|Diluted EPS
|-31.42
|4.35
|8.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited