Spandana Sphoor Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.28 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.28 crore in June 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 434.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 219.77 crore in June 2022 down 507.39% from Rs. 53.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 202.06 crore in June 2022 down 193.1% from Rs. 217.03 crore in June 2021.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 435.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.