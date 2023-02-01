Spandana Sphoor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.66 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 354.66 297.69 346.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 354.66 297.69 346.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 68.52 72.18 61.26 Depreciation 2.56 2.38 2.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 44.61 25.75 64.31 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 42.54 34.19 23.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.44 163.18 194.78 Other Income 20.35 12.46 3.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.79 175.64 198.52 Interest 120.74 91.35 139.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.04 84.29 59.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 96.04 84.29 59.47 Tax 24.67 29.10 14.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.37 55.19 45.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.37 55.19 45.10 Minority Interest -0.01 -0.04 -0.08 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.37 55.15 45.01 Equity Share Capital 70.98 70.98 64.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.05 7.78 6.99 Diluted EPS 10.03 7.76 6.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.05 7.78 6.99 Diluted EPS 10.03 7.76 6.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited