Spandana Sphoor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.66 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:Net Sales at Rs 354.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.46% from Rs. 346.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.36 crore in December 2022 up 58.54% from Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.35 crore in December 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 200.96 crore in December 2021.
Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in December 2021. Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 568.75 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.03% returns over the last 6 months and 68.42% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations354.66297.69346.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations354.66297.69346.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost68.5272.1861.26
Depreciation2.562.382.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies44.6125.7564.31
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.5434.1923.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.44163.18194.78
Other Income20.3512.463.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax216.79175.64198.52
Interest120.7491.35139.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.0484.2959.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax96.0484.2959.47
Tax24.6729.1014.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.3755.1945.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.3755.1945.10
Minority Interest-0.01-0.04-0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.3755.1545.01
Equity Share Capital70.9870.9864.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.057.786.99
Diluted EPS10.037.766.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.057.786.99
Diluted EPS10.037.766.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
