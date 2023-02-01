Spandana Sphoor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.66 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spandana Sphoorty Financial are:Net Sales at Rs 354.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.46% from Rs. 346.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.36 crore in December 2022 up 58.54% from Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.35 crore in December 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 200.96 crore in December 2021.
Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in December 2021.
|Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 568.75 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.03% returns over the last 6 months and 68.42% over the last 12 months.
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|354.66
|297.69
|346.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|354.66
|297.69
|346.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.52
|72.18
|61.26
|Depreciation
|2.56
|2.38
|2.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|44.61
|25.75
|64.31
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.54
|34.19
|23.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|196.44
|163.18
|194.78
|Other Income
|20.35
|12.46
|3.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|216.79
|175.64
|198.52
|Interest
|120.74
|91.35
|139.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|96.04
|84.29
|59.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|96.04
|84.29
|59.47
|Tax
|24.67
|29.10
|14.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|71.37
|55.19
|45.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|71.37
|55.19
|45.10
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|71.37
|55.15
|45.01
|Equity Share Capital
|70.98
|70.98
|64.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.05
|7.78
|6.99
|Diluted EPS
|10.03
|7.76
|6.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.05
|7.78
|6.99
|Diluted EPS
|10.03
|7.76
|6.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited