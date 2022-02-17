Spandana Sphoor Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 346.14 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.14 crore in December 2021 up 2.44% from Rs. 337.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2021 up 251.55% from Rs. 29.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.96 crore in December 2021 up 146.91% from Rs. 81.39 crore in December 2020.

Spandana Sphoor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.62 in December 2020.

Spandana Sphoor shares closed at 406.85 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)