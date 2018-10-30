Span Diagnostic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 5.14% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in September 2018 down 5.14% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2018 down 22.47% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2018 down 290.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 32.60 on October 23, 2018 (BSE)