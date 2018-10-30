Span Diagnostic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 5.14% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in September 2018 down 5.14% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2018 down 22.47% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2018 down 290.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.
Span Diagnostic shares closed at 32.60 on October 23, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Span Diagnostic
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|--
|--
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|0.43
|0.41
|0.36
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.41
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.53
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.62
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.93
|-0.78
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.30
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.63
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.03
|0.04
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.67
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-0.67
|-0.42
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-0.70
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-0.70
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-1.28
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-1.28
|-0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-1.28
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-1.28
|-0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited