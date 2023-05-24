Span Diagnostic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 14.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2023 up 67.31% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 41.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
Span Diagnostic shares closed at 17.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.
|Span Diagnostic
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.50
|0.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.50
|0.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.24
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.28
|0.26
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.28
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|-3.00
|--
|-9.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|0.28
|-8.92
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.92
|0.27
|-8.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.92
|0.27
|-8.92
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.34
|0.49
|-16.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.34
|0.49
|-16.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.34
|0.49
|-16.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.34
|0.49
|-16.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited