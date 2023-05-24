English
    Span Diagnostic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 14.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2023 up 67.31% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 41.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    Span Diagnostic shares closed at 17.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.

    Span Diagnostic
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.480.500.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.480.500.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.240.29
    Depreciation0.100.110.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.090.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.070.07
    Other Income0.160.210.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.280.26
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.280.26
    Exceptional Items-3.00---9.17
    P/L Before Tax-2.900.28-8.92
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.920.27-8.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.920.27-8.92
    Equity Share Capital5.465.465.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.340.49-16.34
    Diluted EPS-5.340.49-16.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.340.49-16.34
    Diluted EPS-5.340.49-16.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 24, 2023