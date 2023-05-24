Span Diagnostic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 14.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2023 up 67.31% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 41.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 17.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.